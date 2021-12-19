US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Down 4.1%

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.83. 1,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 157,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

ECOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $966.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

