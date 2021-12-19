UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.75.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Get UWM alerts:

UWMC opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.