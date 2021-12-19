Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 2,147 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after buying an additional 1,600,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,728,000 after buying an additional 1,546,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

