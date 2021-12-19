Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 229 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $634.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.06. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

