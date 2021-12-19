Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Fortis comprises approximately 3.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fortis worth $44,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at $5,056,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at $4,976,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 64.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Fortis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after purchasing an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.