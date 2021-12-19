Value Partners Investments Inc. Invests $263,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

NYSE HLT opened at $140.94 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $154.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day moving average of $132.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

