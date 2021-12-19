Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 1,404 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 734,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $61,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $100.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $102.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

