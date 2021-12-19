Value Partners Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $651.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The company has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

