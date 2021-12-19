VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $40.89 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

