Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $77.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

