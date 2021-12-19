Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,796,000 after buying an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

