Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,764,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $247.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

