Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 70.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.74 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

