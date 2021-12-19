Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 383,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,407 shares during the last quarter.

VREX opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.