Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.21. Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. 1,302,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.08. Veritone has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

