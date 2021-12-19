Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

