Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stake Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Victory Capital worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

