Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.92 Million

Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce $359.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.75 million and the lowest is $355.10 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $455.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

