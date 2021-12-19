Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells $1,491,362.50 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VRTS opened at $289.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.94 and a 1 year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,462,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 300,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,198,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

