Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,560 ($20.62) price target on the stock.

VTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.93) to GBX 1,260 ($16.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($19.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,343 ($17.75).

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,133.50 ($14.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 825.77 ($10.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.47.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

