Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Major Shareholder Sells $365,071,730.00 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SEAT opened at $9.70 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

