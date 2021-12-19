Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS VWAGY traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 383,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,686. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

