Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 41,514 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,689 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Amundi purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HP by 34.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.57 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

