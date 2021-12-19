Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 513 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

