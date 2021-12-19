Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

YUMC stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

