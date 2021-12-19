Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Boeing stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.46. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $187.88 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

