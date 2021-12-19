Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 14,264 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.15 and its 200-day moving average is $297.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

