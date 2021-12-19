Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $40.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

VOR opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 356,413 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $16,851,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 657,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 71,641 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 9.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

