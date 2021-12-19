W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

