W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

WPC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $80.08. 1,563,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,180. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,262,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

