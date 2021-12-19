Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Walmart by 11.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock worth $951,802,633. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

