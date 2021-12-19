Warp Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $152,806.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $207.99 or 0.00441249 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $972,164.83 and approximately $152,806.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005351 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

