Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,897,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

