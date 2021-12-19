Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock worth $154,752,334. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $264.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.