Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

