Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 909 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

