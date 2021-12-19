Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 18 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.6% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $586.73 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $646.37 and its 200 day moving average is $580.36. The company has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

