Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -281.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

