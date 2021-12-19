Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $41.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.67 on Friday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

