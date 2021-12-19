Wells Fargo & Company Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $34.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.