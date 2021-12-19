Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Sell Rating for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,628. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 373,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 54,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

