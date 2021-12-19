Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

