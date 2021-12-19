Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the third quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 159,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

