Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $223.21 and a one year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.97 and a 200-day moving average of $272.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

