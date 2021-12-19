Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 18.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,685 shares of company stock worth $1,737,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

