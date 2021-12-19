Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.93. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

