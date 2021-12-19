Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,921 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

