Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.22 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,071 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

