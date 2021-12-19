Westpac Banking Corp Invests $1.97 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth $7,891,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in UiPath by 2,705.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 547,141 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

PATH stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

