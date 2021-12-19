WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) vs. Western Union (NYSE:WU) Head-To-Head Comparison

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Union 3 6 3 0 2.00

Western Union has a consensus price target of $22.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.31%. Given Western Union’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western Union is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Western Union’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western Union $4.84 billion 1.45 $744.30 million $1.98 8.78

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Risk and Volatility

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A Western Union 16.10% 311.01% 9.00%

Summary

Western Union beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

